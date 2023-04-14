Bologna and Milan will clash off on Saturday at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in the 30th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Bologna will meet with Milan at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna on Matchday 30 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

This will be their jubilee 150th league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 72 games so far; Bologna FC 1909 have celebrated a victory 38 times to this day, and 39 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 27, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-0 Milan victory. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Bologna vs Milan: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 PM

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Philippines: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Poland: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Bologna vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: ONE2

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App

United States: Paramount+