Bologna will meet with Milan at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Bologna on Matchday 30 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country
[Watch Bologna vs Milan online in the US on Paramount+]
This will be their jubilee 150th league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 72 games so far; Bologna FC 1909 have celebrated a victory 38 times to this day, and 39 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on August 27, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-0 Milan victory. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Bologna vs Milan: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 7:00 PM
Denmark: 7:00 PM
Egypt: 8:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Israel: 8:00 PM
Italy: 7:00 PM
Jamaica: 1:00 PM
Kenya: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 7:00 PM
Philippines: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Poland: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
Serbia: 7:00 PM
Singapore: 2:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Sweden: 7:00 PM
Switzerland: 7:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Bologna vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium
Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: ONE2
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App
United States: Paramount+