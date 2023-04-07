Brentford and Newcastle will clash off on Saturday at Brentford Community Stadium in the 30th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Brentford vs Newcastle: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Brentford will welcome Newcastle at Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford, London on the Matchday 30 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

[Watch Brentford vs Newcastle online in the US on Peacock]

This will be their fourth EPL meeting. Interestingly, Newcastle United are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed two wins so far, while Brentford are yet to claim a win to this day. The remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 8, 2022, and it ended in a 5-1 win for the Magpies at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Brentford vs Newcastle: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Brentford vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 10 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: MULTISPORTS 2

Ghana: SuperSport Action Africa

Greece: Nova Sports 4

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Action Africa

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: SkySports Pop-Up, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Action Africa

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports EXTRA 2

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Singapore: 223 Hub Premier 3, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Action, SuperSport Action Africa, DStv App

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States: Peacock