Brentford will welcome Newcastle at Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford, London on the Matchday 30 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their fourth EPL meeting. Interestingly, Newcastle United are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed two wins so far, while Brentford are yet to claim a win to this day. The remaining match has ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on October 8, 2022, and it ended in a 5-1 win for the Magpies at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Brentford vs Newcastle: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Brentford vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 10 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: MULTISPORTS 2
Ghana: SuperSport Action Africa
Greece: Nova Sports 4
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Action Africa
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: SkySports Pop-Up, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Action Africa
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports EXTRA 2
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia
Singapore: 223 Hub Premier 3, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Action, SuperSport Action Africa, DStv App
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States: Peacock