Brest and Paris Saint-Germain will clash off on Sunday at Stade Francis-Le Blé in the 27th round of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Check out here the probable lineups for this French league match.

Brest will receive table leaders Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Francis-Le Blé in Brest on the Matchday 27 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this French league soccer game.

This will be their 33rd league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 18 games so far; Stade Brestois have celebrated a victory only three times to this day, and the remaining 11 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 10, 2022, when the game ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Red-and-Blues at home at the Parc des Princes in Paris. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, for the second time in the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.

Brest probable lineup

Jeremy Le Douaron is questionable after hobbling off against Strasbourg, while Brest will be without Mahdi Camara, who was sent off from the bench in the team's last game against Lille and will serve the second game of his ban this weekend.

Forwards Mathias Pereira Lage and Karamoko Dembele are both dealing with ankle injuries, while January additions Kenny Lala and Felix Lemarechal are not scheduled to return this weekend.

Brest predicted XI:

Bizot; Fadiga, Dari, Brassier, Duverne; Belkebla, Lees-Melou, Magnetti; Honorat, Mounie, Del Castillo.

PSG probable lineup

Galtier's injury woes mounted in the first half of PSG's loss against Bayern, with the coach losing both Marquinhos and Nordi Mukiele before halftime. In the previous month's wacky triumph against Lille, Neymar suffered a season-ending ankle injury and is unable to play in this match.

With an Achilles tendon injury, Presnel Kimpembe has also joined the Brazilian on the sidelines for the remainder of the season. On the other hand, Renato Sanches is anticipated to be on the bench after missing the last month with a hamstring injury.

PSG predicted XI:

Donnarumma; Pereira, Ramos, Bitshiabu; Hakimi, Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe.