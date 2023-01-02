Cacereno will face Real Madrid for the round 32 of the 2022/2023 Copa del Rey. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

For the round of 32 of the 2022/2023 Copa del Rey, Cacereno and Real Madrid will face against each other at the Principe Felipe Stadium looking for a spot in the round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The most interesting games of the Copa del Rey begin, because little by little the teams of the highest category are remaining. One of them, of course, are Real Madrid, who are one of the main candidates to win this 2022/2023 edition, and above all they seek to improve what was done last year.

On that occasion they reached the quarterfinals, where they were eliminated by Athletic Bilbao. Their rivals in this instance will be Cacereno, who will undoubtedly have the most important game in their history ahead of them when they face the powerful Real Madrid. The team from the city of Caceres is in 6th place in group 5 of the Segunda RFEF, the fourth division of soccer in Spain.

Cacereno vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Cacereno will play against Real Madrid for the round of 32 of the 2022/2023 Copa del Rey this Tuesday, January 3 at the Principe Felipe Stadium in Caceres, Spain

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 4)

Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (January 4)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (January 4)

Indonesia: 04:00 AM (January 4)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (January 4)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 4)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 4)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 4)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 4)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Cacereno vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: Star Times App

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App

France: Free, Molotov, L’Equipe, L'Equipe Web

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

International: Bet365

Israel: Sports 3

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Norway: VG+

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: TVE La 1, fuboTV Spain, RTVE.es

Sweden: Sport Blade Play

Tanzania: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Uganda: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

USA: ESPN+

