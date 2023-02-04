The excitement that now surrounds the sport in Canada is as high as ever following their trip to Qatar. Returning to a World Cup after a long absence only increased the hopes for the tournament they will host next. Check out the 2023 schedule of the national soccer team.

Canada was impressive in the last qualifiers that had them receiving an award they deserved. Going to a World Cup was something that had been postponed for quite some time, but they turned things around with a fantastic run.

The standings in the CONCAFAF tournament that distributed the tickets to Qatar didn’t fully explain how well they played. They finished tied in the first place alongside Mexico, both with 28 points. Although they had their spot secured even with one game to go.

Their level had them as the best team of the eight finalist countries. A base of young players growing in the most competitive football in the world had Alphonso Davies as the top option. Though the Bayern star is just one of the promising young pieces in the roster that projects to improve their performance in the main event.

The 2023 schedule of Canada national soccer team

There will be a lot of expectations put on this ascending team. The World Cup showed they still have to improve to defeat powerful national squads. Their opening performance in Qatar vs Belgium was more than acceptable, but they couldn’t translate it into a good result losing 1-0.

Then they were defeated by Croatia 4-1 in a game that eliminated them on Matchday 2. They ended their participation with a 2-1 loss against Morocco, so the Canadians left the tournament in the first round without any points.

The motivation is going to increase since they will be co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup. They have a guaranteed spot in it for that reason, although they need to keep getting stronger. There is a possibility to compete with CONMEBOL teams like Argentina, Brazil, or Uruguay that could be a big step for their aspirations.

Canada national soccer team schedule: List of games in 2023

March 25: Curaçao vs Canada. CONCACAF Nations League.

March 28: Canada vs Honduras. CONCACAF Nations League.