Celta de Vigo and Atletico Madrid will face against each other in what will be the Matchday 21 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Attractive duel for Matchday 21 of La Liga. On the side of the locals, Celta de Vigo, they continue their fight to maintain the category. The two consecutive victories, 1-0 against Athletic Bilbao and 4-3 against Betis, took them out of the bottom of the standings. however, they should not be overconfident as the relegation spots are still close.
It will not be an easy game as their rivals will be Atletico Madrid, a team that is having a very bad season. They were left out of the European cups, the Copa del Rey and they are far from the fight for La Liga. They are fighting for Champions League qualifying spots and need points as Betis are close behind.
Celta de Vigo vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Celta de Vigo vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
