Chelsea and Aston Villa will face at Stamford Bridge in London on the Matchday 29 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
[Watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa online free in the US and Canada on FuboTV]
This will be their 56th EPL meeting. Interestingly, Chelsea are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 29 wins so far, while Aston Villa have 13 wins to this day. The remaining 13 games have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on October 16, 2022, and it ended in a plain 2-0 win for the Blues away in Birmingham. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 3M
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Chelsea vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2
Indonesia: Vidio
International: VillaTV
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 255
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: TV3+ Norway, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 3
Sweden: V Sport 1, V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra
United States: Fubo (Free trial), SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, USA Network, nbcsports.com