Chelsea will receive Bournemouth for Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Chelsea will face Bournemouth for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

Activity returns to the Premier League after the World Cup, and the teams begin to pick up pace to return to a season that had already begun. In fact, the English teams return to activity on Matchday 17, almost half of the Matchdays that must be played this season.

Chelsea had a bad start, which led to the resignation of Tuchel. Now with Graham Potter their numbers have improved, although at the moment they are not entering any International Cup. Bournemouth's objective this season is to maintain the category, for which they need all the points possible.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Kick-Off Time

Chelsea will play against Bournemouth for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Tuesday, December 27 at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (December 28)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Cameroon: 8:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Ecuador: 12:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (December 28)

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Japan: 2:30 AM (December 28)

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (December 28)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (December 28)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 6:30 PM

Qatar: 8:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Senegal: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (December 28)

South Africa: 8:30 PM

South Korea: 2:30 AM (December 28)

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

Tanzania: 8:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:30 PM

Tunisia: 5:30 PM

Uganda: 8:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN4

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Ecuador: Star+

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV

Indonesia: Video

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport One

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, Star Hub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: FuboTV (free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network, NBC Sports App.

