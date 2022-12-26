Chelsea will face Bournemouth for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
Activity returns to the Premier League after the World Cup, and the teams begin to pick up pace to return to a season that had already begun. In fact, the English teams return to activity on Matchday 17, almost half of the Matchdays that must be played this season.
Chelsea had a bad start, which led to the resignation of Tuchel. Now with Graham Potter their numbers have improved, although at the moment they are not entering any International Cup. Bournemouth's objective this season is to maintain the category, for which they need all the points possible.
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Kick-Off Time
Chelsea will play against Bournemouth for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Tuesday, December 27 at Stamford Bridge in London, England.
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (December 28)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Cameroon: 8:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 11:30 AM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Ecuador: 12:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (December 28)
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Japan: 2:30 AM (December 28)
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (December 28)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (December 28)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 6:30 PM
Qatar: 8:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Senegal: 5:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (December 28)
South Africa: 8:30 PM
South Korea: 2:30 AM (December 28)
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
Tanzania: 8:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 1:30 PM
Tunisia: 5:30 PM
Uganda: 8:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Chelsea vs Bournemouth: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN4
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Ecuador: Star+
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV
Indonesia: Video
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport One
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, Star Hub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: FuboTV (free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network, NBC Sports App.
Here you can check a convenient package of FuboTV for you.