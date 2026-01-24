Where to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

AFC Bournemouth will square off with Liverpool in a Matchday 23 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

Liverpool are juggling pressure on two fronts, with a distant title chase led by Arsenal and an equally important push for Champions League qualification. For now, the Reds remain in position to secure a top-four finish, but nothing is guaranteed.

Led by Mohamed Salah, Liverpool know three points are critical against Bournemouth, who sit 15th and 10 points clear of relegation, making this match a must-win to keep their momentum and European ambitions intact.

When will the AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool match be played?

AFC Bournemouth receive Liverpool this Sunday, January 24, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 23. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM (ET).

Evanilson of AFC Bournemouth – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Sling Blue, USA Network and Universo.