Chivas and Toluca face off on Matchday 3 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Chivas vs Toluca: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free Liga MX Clausura 2023 in the US

Toluca will visit Chivas on Matchday 3 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US. The match will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Chivas are undefeated in Clausura 2023 after a 1-0 win at Monterrey and a 0-0 tie in San Luis. This will be their first game at home. However, Alexis Vega will be out for Guadalajara at least eight weeks following the right knee injury he suffered last week at Estadio Alfonso Lastras. The recovery process might be even longer and that could derail Chivas' championship hopes.

Meanwhile, Toluca finally made their debut with a thrilling 2-2 draw against Club America. Their game of Matchday 1 with Atlas was postponed because of the terrible conditions of the pitch at Estadio Jalisco. The Diablos Rojos showed they might be ready to make another run at the title after losing Apertura 2022 final facing Pachuca.

Chivas vs Toluca: Date

In a long awaited matchup, Chivas will host Toluca as part of Matchday 3 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, January 21 at 10:10 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara.

Chivas vs Toluca: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Toluca in the US

Chivas clash against Toluca in Matchday 3 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are PeacockTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo and UNIVERSO.