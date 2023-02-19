Nkunku is one of the players who stands out this season in the Bundesliga based on goals. Here we tell you how much money he gets per hour, day, week, month and year.

Christopher Nkunku's salary at Leipzig: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

Nkunku is the winning card that Leipzig have this season. In these 21 Matchdays, the striker has scored 12 goals, becoming the second highest scorers in the competition, just 1 goal behind Fulkrug. Here you can find how much money the French goalscorer earns per hour, day, month and year.

Christopher Nkunku arrived in Leipzig in the 2019/2020 season from Paris Saint-Germain, the club from which he emerged. After two seasons with few goals, the player found the best version of him in 2021/2022, in which he played a total of 52 games scoring 35 goals for an interesting 0.67 average.

This season seems to continue with his good performances. In 24 games he has scored 17 goals (12 of which, as mentioned before, have been in the demanding Bundesliga) for an average of 0.71. At only 25 years old, it is expected that he can give even more.

Christopher Nkunku's salary

French player Christopher Nkunku gets in Leipzig: Per year, €1,000,000; Per month, €83,333; Per week, €19,231; Per day, €2,740; Per hour, €114; Per minute, €2.

