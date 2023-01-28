Club America take on Mazatlan TV at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México for the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Club America and Mazatlan meet in the Liga MX Clausura 2023. This game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México. The home team wants to win a game and leave the ties behind. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Club American have three draws in the first three weeks of the Liga MX season finale, they drew a recent game against Puebla 2-2.

Mazatlan are sunk in the last spot of the standings of the 2023 Clausura tournament, they lost the first game against Atlas 1-2 and another against Santos 1-2.

Club America vs Mazatlan: Kick-Off Time

Club America and Mazatlan play for the Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, January 28 at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México.

Mexico: 9:05 PM

United States: 10:05 PM

Club America vs Mazatlan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision