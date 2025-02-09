Where to watch Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Pumas UNAM will face off against Mazatlan in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchday 6 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

One of the final matchups of Matchday 6 pits two teams with similar starts to their tournament campaigns, separated by just one point and sitting in the last two Play-in spots, making this game crucial for both.

Pumas UNAM, with 8 points, currently sit in 9th place and is looking to rebound after a surprising loss to Cavalry in their Concacaf Champions Cup clash. On the other side, Mazatlan are eager to break free from several underwhelming seasons and make a serious push for the playoffs this year, aiming to secure a spot at the top.

When will the Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan match be played?

Pumas UNAM will face Mazatlan in the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Sunday, February 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM (ET).

Hugo Gonzalez of Mazatlan – Sergio Mejia/Getty Images

Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Pumas UNAM and Mazatlan will be available for viewers in the USA on ViX. To watch the game for free, you have to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video which offers a 30-day free trial.

From the Amazon Prime platform, you can subscribe to ViX (with a 7-day free trial) and there you will have free access to this Liga MX match.