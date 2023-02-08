Club America clash with Necaxa on Matchday 6 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

In one of the most expected games of Matchday 6 in Liga MX Clausura 2023, Club America will face off against Necaxa. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US.

[Watch Club America vs Necaxa online free on FuboTV]

Club America seem to be back on track following a tremendous 6-0 win over Mazatlan and last week's 2-2 tie at Torreon facing Santos Laguna. They are the favorites to win it all in Mexico, but there were some big doubts in the start of the tournament with only three points in the first three games. America are still undefeated after five matches.

Meanwhile, Necaxa are having a slow start with only four points after five matches. It's important to remember that this team is in a rebuilding process under new coach Andres Lillini who arrived after his solid job with Pumas UNAM. This a very tough stretch in their calendar: America, Pumas and Monterrey.

When will Club America vs Necaxa be played?

Club America host Necaxa as part of Matchday 6 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, February 11 at 6 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Club America vs Necaxa: Time by State in the US

ET: 6 PM

CT: 5 PM

MT: 4 PM

PT: 3 PM

How to watch Club America vs Necaxa in the US

Club America meet Necaxa in Matchday 6 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App and VIX+.