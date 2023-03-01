Club America host Pachuca on Matchday 10 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

In the most anticipated duel of Matchday 10 in Liga MX Clausura 2023, Club America clash with Pachuca. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US.

Club America seemed to have a win on their pockets at Guadalajara against Atlas, but they couldn't hold to a two-goal advantage. However, following that 2-2 tie, America are now the only team undefeated in Liga MX after nine matches. The problem is that they fell to the fifth place with 17 points behind Monterrey, Toluca, Tigres and Chivas.

Meanwhile, Pachuca are trying to keep the pace as the defending champions. Guillermo Almada and his players are living their worst moment of the tournament after consecutive losses against Toluca and Tijuana. After being in the Top 3 at the start of Clausura 2023, they're now on sixth place with 16 points.

When will Club America vs Pachuca be played?

Pachuca visit Club America as part of Matchday 10 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, March 4 at 8:05 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Club America vs Pachuca: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Club America vs Pachuca in the US

Club America face off with Pachuca on Matchday 10 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW and VIX+.