Club America and Puebla meet in the Liga MX Clausura 2023. This game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México. The home team wants to win a game for the first time. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (7-day free trial).
Club America are big favorites but so far they don't have a single win in the current tournament, but their record is not bad since they have two draws after two weeks.
Puebla started the 2023 Clausura with a loss against Pachuca 1-5, it was a painful loss but they put that bitter start behind them with a recent win against Queretaro 2-0 at home.
Club America vs Puebla: Kick-Off Time
Club America and Puebla play for the Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Saturday, January 21 at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México.
Argentina: 10:10 PM
Costa Rica: 7:10 PM
Mexico: 7:10 PM
United States: 8:10 PM
Club America vs Puebla: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Las Estrellas
Costa Rica: TUDN, Sky HD
Mexico: Las Estrellas, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, Sky HD, Afizzionados
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision