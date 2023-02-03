The game including Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL at Azteca stadium on Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will have teams in different contexts. Stay here to know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).
Cruz Azul have been one of the worst teams in Mexico so far. It’s real that they only played three games, but their 17th spot is very telling. They haven’t won a single match yet, and they just have one point thanks to a 1-1 tie vs Club Tijuana in their opener. After that they had two losses in a row that sent them to the bottom.
Tigres are instead in a much favorable part. Their third place confirms they are one of the candidates to get the title. They are still undefeated in four matchups, although their recent form has them with two consecutive draws despite starting with a pair of victories.
Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL: Kick-Off Time
Tigres UANL will visit Cruz Azul at Azteca stadium on Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Saturday, February 4.
Costa Rica: 7:05 PM
Dominican Republic: 9:05 PM
El Salvador: 7:05 PM
Guatemala: 7:05 PM
Honduras: 7:05 PM
Mexico: 7:05 PM
Nicaragua: 7:05 PM
Panama: 8:05 PM
United States: 8:05 PM (ET)
Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Costa Rica: TUDN, Sky HD
Dominican Republic: Sky HD, TUDN
El Salvador: Sky HD, TUDN
Guatemala: Sky HD, TUDN
Honduras: Sky HD, TUDN
Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Sky HD, VIX+, Afizzionados
Nicaragua: Sky HD, TUDN
Panama: Sky HD, TUDN
United States: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW