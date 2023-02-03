Cruz Azul will go up against Tigres UANL at Azteca stadium on Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

Cruz Azul have been one of the worst teams in Mexico so far. It’s real that they only played three games, but their 17th spot is very telling. They haven’t won a single match yet, and they just have one point thanks to a 1-1 tie vs Club Tijuana in their opener. After that they had two losses in a row that sent them to the bottom.

Tigres are instead in a much favorable part. Their third place confirms they are one of the candidates to get the title. They are still undefeated in four matchups, although their recent form has them with two consecutive draws despite starting with a pair of victories.

Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL: Kick-Off Time

Tigres UANL will visit Cruz Azul at Azteca stadium on Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Saturday, February 4.

Costa Rica: 7:05 PM

Dominican Republic: 9:05 PM

El Salvador: 7:05 PM

Guatemala: 7:05 PM

Honduras: 7:05 PM

Mexico: 7:05 PM

Nicaragua: 7:05 PM

Panama: 8:05 PM

United States: 8:05 PM (ET)

Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: TUDN, Sky HD

Dominican Republic: Sky HD, TUDN

El Salvador: Sky HD, TUDN

Guatemala: Sky HD, TUDN

Honduras: Sky HD, TUDN

Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Sky HD, VIX+, Afizzionados

Nicaragua: Sky HD, TUDN

Panama: Sky HD, TUDN

United States: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW