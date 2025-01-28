NFL News: Josh Allen makes it clear what Sean McDermott deserves as Bills’ head coach

Josh Allen fought hard throughout the season to take the Buffalo Bills deep into the playoffs, but unfortunately, they fell short again in the same postseason stage. However, the quarterback acknowledged the sacrifices made by his head coach, Sean McDermott, after a challenging year leading the team.

According to Allen’s comments following the end of the Bills‘ season, he said McDermott should receive more recognition, stating, “I don’t know why he’s not recognized more in the awards stuff. He gives his life to this.” It’s worth noting that McDermott has yet to win any awards with the Bills.

Another winning season for the Bills with McDermott and Allen, but unfortunately, they fell short in the postseason. At least they won two playoff games, something they hadn’t done since 2020. However, it’s bittersweet, as they once again lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason for the fourth consecutive time.

Despite Sean McDermott being a solid coach, he also recognized how strong the Chiefs were in the AFC Championship game, saying, “They’re a good football team, they’ve won two Super Bowls, they’ve been to seven straight AFC Championship games. That’s no excuse, this is a good football team.” The Chiefs could be on track to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.

McDermott is determined to get over the hump

Just as Allen said his head coach would overcome these postseason struggles, McDermott was clear that with continued effort, these setbacks can be overcome. “We got to keep working at it to get over that hump, there’s no doubt about it.” Despite the tough loss to a great team, McDermott also emphasized that they’ve beaten such teams during the regular season and will find a way to push past these hurdles.

Winning seasons for the Bills

Since McDermott became head coach in 2017, the Bills have made 7 postseason appearances, which is a significant achievement. He arrived in 2017, missed the playoffs in 2018, but since 2019, they’ve made the postseason every year, with their best performances coming in 2020 and 2024, when they played for the AFC title.