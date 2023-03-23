The Czech Republic will welcome Poland at Fortuna Arena in Prague on Friday, March 24, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group E Matchday 1 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their ninth overall meeting. Interestingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes, as both the Czech Republic and Poland have celebrated a win on four occasions each. Therefore, no matches have ended in a draw.
Their last match was played on November 15, 2018, and it ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Czech players in an International Friendly match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.
Czech Republic vs Poland: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Brazil:4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Czech Republic: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Israel: 9:45 PM
Gibraltar: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM (ET)
Czech Republic vs Poland: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sportklub 9 Croatia
Czech Republic: ČT Sport
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
France: L'Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport OTT 2
Greece: Nova Sports News
Iceland: Viaplay Iceland
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
International: UEFA.tv
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport OTT 2
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
New Zealand: SkySports Pop-Up
Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 2
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, Polsat Sport Premium 1, TVP Sport, TVP1, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Sportklub 9, Arena Sport 2 Serbia
South Africa: SuperSport OTT 2
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football
Switzerland: DAZN
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK
United States: Fubo (free trial), VIX+