Czech Republic and Poland square off on Friday at Fortuna Arena in Group E of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

The Czech Republic will welcome Poland at Fortuna Arena in Prague on Friday, March 24, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group E Matchday 1 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Czech Republic vs Poland online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their ninth overall meeting. Interestingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes, as both the Czech Republic and Poland have celebrated a win on four occasions each. Therefore, no matches have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on November 15, 2018, and it ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Czech players in an International Friendly match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

Czech Republic vs Poland: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Brazil:4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Czech Republic: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Israel: 9:45 PM

Gibraltar: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

Czech Republic vs Poland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sportklub 9 Croatia

Czech Republic: ČT Sport

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

France: L'Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport OTT 2

Greece: Nova Sports News

Iceland: Viaplay Iceland

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

International: UEFA.tv

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport OTT 2

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

New Zealand: SkySports Pop-Up

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 2

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, Polsat Sport Premium 1, TVP Sport, TVP1, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Sportklub 9, Arena Sport 2 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Switzerland: DAZN

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (free trial), VIX+