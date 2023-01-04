Erik ten Hag has been the Manchester United boss since May 2022 and already reached a milestone that other greats could not.

Things are starting to turn around for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag, the former Ajax boss has the Red Devils in 4th place of the Premier League and was the clear winner of the Cristiano Ronaldo fiasco a little over a month ago.

Ten Hag has had to deal with the pressure of putting Manchester United back on the map of the elite clubs of England and while the team has had its ups and downs, there is no question that the Red Devils are improving. Recently the club is on a four-game winning streak in the league and have conceded no goals in their last 3 league matches.

While yet to win any silverware ManU is at a 72% winning percentage under Erik ten Hag and are only one point from second place in the league. While Manchester United is a work in progress no one can deny the team is laying the foundations for future success. Erik ten Hag can rest easy that compared to many legendary managers of the club he is off to a good start.

Erik ten Hag most wins after 25 games in charge

Of the last 10 Manchester United coaches Erik ten Hag has the best record of any first-year coach in 25 games. Erik ten Hag has a 18-5-2 record and his 18 wins in 25 place him first. Ole Gunnar Solskjær comes in second with 16 out of 25, Ron Atkinson comes in at number 3 with 15 wins in 25 tries.

Jose Mourinho is fourth at 14 in 25 and the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson comes in sixth on the list with 12 in 25 tries, the Ferguson era was the best era of the club from 1986-2013.

