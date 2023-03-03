Fiorentina and Milan will clash off on Saturday at Stadio Artemio Franchi in the 25th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Fiorentina will host Milan at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence on Matchday 25 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Fiorentina vs Milan online free in the US on FuboTV]

This will be their 179th league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 79 games so far; Fiorentina have celebrated a victory 51 times to this day, and 48 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on November 13, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-1 win for the Rossoneri at home at San Siro in Milan. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Fiorentina vs Milan: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Fiorentina vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN2

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Fotball, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+