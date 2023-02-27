Flamengo will play against Independiente del Valle this Tuesday, February 28 for the second leg of the 2023 Recopa Sudamericana. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle online free in the US on FuboTV]
The second of the games between the two champions of the Conmebol international cups from last season will be played played. Here it will finally be defined who is the absolute champion of the most important tournament organized by the soccer regulator in South America, nothing less than the Recopa Sudamericana.
In the game of the first leg, the champions of the Copa Sudamericana, Independiente del Valle, respected their home victory by 1-0, a positive result but one that does not guarantee anything. Flamengo, for their part, now play in their stadium where they are getting stronger and hope to reverse what happened in the first leg.
Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Australia: 11:30 AM (March 1)
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Canada: 7:30 PM
Greece: 1:30 AM (March 1)
Israel: 2:30 AM (March 1)
Italy: 1:30 AM (March 1)
Jamaica: 7:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 AM (March 1)
New Zealand: 1:30 PM (March 1)
Portugal: 12:30 AM (March 1)
Serbia: 1:30 AM (March 1)
United States: 7:30 PM (ET)
Flamengo vs Independiente del Valle: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada
Greece: Space Sport 3 HD
Israel: Sports 4
Italy: cool tv
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+
Netherlands: ESPN
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS