Freiburg and Juventus will clash off on Thursday at Europa-Park Stadion in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Freiburg vs Juventus: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League in your country

Freiburg will take on Juventus on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg in Leg 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

[Watch Freiburg vs Juventus online in the US on Paramount+]

This will be their second UEL and overall meeting. Expectedly, Serie A side Juventus are the favorites in head-to-head clashes with one win so far; Freiburg of Germany are yet to claim a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on March 9, 2023, and it ended in a 1-0 Juventus win in the first leg. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, to determine which team will go into the Quarter-Finals.

Freiburg vs Juventus: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 PM

Kenya: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 1:45 PM (ET)

Freiburg vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Belgium: VOOsport World 2

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 3

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Ireland: BT Sport 7, Virgin Media Two, BT Sport App, Virgin TV Go, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: Sky Sport 253, NOW TV, DAZN, TV8, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, RMC Sport 3, beIN Sports Premium 2

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN Extra, ESPN 3

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Switzerland: RTL+, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4, RMC Sport 3

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

United Kingdom: BT Sport 7, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

United States: Paramount+, VIX+, ViX