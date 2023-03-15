Freiburg will take on Juventus on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg in Leg 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
[Watch Freiburg vs Juventus online in the US on Paramount+]
This will be their second UEL and overall meeting. Expectedly, Serie A side Juventus are the favorites in head-to-head clashes with one win so far; Freiburg of Germany are yet to claim a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.
Their last game was played on March 9, 2023, and it ended in a 1-0 Juventus win in the first leg. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, to determine which team will go into the Quarter-Finals.
Freiburg vs Juventus: Kick-off Time
Australia: 4:45 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 PM
Kenya: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 1:45 PM (ET)
Freiburg vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Belgium: VOOsport World 2
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 3
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Ireland: BT Sport 7, Virgin Media Two, BT Sport App, Virgin TV Go, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: Sky Sport 253, NOW TV, DAZN, TV8, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, RMC Sport 3, beIN Sports Premium 2
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN Extra, ESPN 3
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football
Switzerland: RTL+, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4, RMC Sport 3
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
United Kingdom: BT Sport 7, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
United States: Paramount+, VIX+, ViX