Juve might face further punishment from UEFA after already losing 15 points in the current Serie A season due to financial violations. Here, find out how UEFA can penalize the Bianconeri.

After going a whole campaign without a trophy for the first time in 10 years, Italian giants Juventus saw a string of setbacks in 2022, and 2023 might be much worse. With conflicting emotions, the Bianconeri were preparing to restart their league season after the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

After being halted by current league leaders Napoli on Matchday 18, they had won eight straight games and were tied for second in Serie A with Milan. But neither the supporters nor the club are now concerned about the results in the Italian league.

What occurred off the field, and what continues to occur, is more important. On Friday, the Italian Football Federation punished Juventus with 15 points for using transactions to fraudulently enhance their balance sheet, adding insult to injury to the team's already rocky start to the new year.

How can UEFA punish Juventus after losing points in Serie A?

Down eight spots and out of the top four in Italy's premier division, Juve now sit in 10th place with 22 points. Since this news broke, Juventus may also possibly be barred from playing in European tournaments.

The club's finances, which were rough €240 million in the red last season, would take a further hit if it were to be banned from Europe's premier — and wealthiest — club tournament. Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that UEFA may suspend the Bianconeri from European tournaments owing to 'unsporting behavior' uncovered by wiretaps that 'motivated' the FIGC judgment on Friday.

As if that weren't bad enough, the Old Lady may also be subject to a fresh sports trial on the grounds that they paid players in cash after the height of the COVID-19 outbreak. If it turns out that Juventus paid wages without reporting them, the governing body of football in Europe will have to reevaluate the settlement in light of the new information.

The prospective suspension would only apply if they make it into European play. Consequently, the penalty will begin in 2023-24, when the Bianconeri re-enter European competition, rather than 2022-23 if they do not finish in the top seven this season.