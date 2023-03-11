Fulham and Arsenal will clash off on Sunday at Craven Cottage in the 27th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Fulham vs Arsenal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Fulham will host Arsenal at Craven Cottage in London on the Matchday 27 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

[Watch Fulham vs Arsenal online in the US on Peacock]

This will be their 32nd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Arsenal have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 22 games so far; Fulham have celebrated a victory three times to this day, and the remaining six matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 27, 2022, and it ended in a 2-1 Arsenal win at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Fulham vs Arsenal: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Philippines: 10:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Fulham vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, See

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra

United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC