Fulham will host Arsenal at Craven Cottage in London on the Matchday 27 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their 32nd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Arsenal have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 22 games so far; Fulham have celebrated a victory three times to this day, and the remaining six matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on August 27, 2022, and it ended in a 2-1 Arsenal win at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Fulham vs Arsenal: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Philippines: 10:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Fulham vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, See
Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN 1, DAZN, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra
United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC