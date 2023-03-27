Georgia will play against Norway this Tuesday, March 28 for the Matchday 2 of the Euro Qualifiers Group A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Georgia vs Norway online free on Fubo]
It will be a very interesting game, especially to see what level these two teams are at, because it is expected that they can do more than in past qualifiers. On the Georgia side, although they are still considered a weak team, they have two important players such as goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and, more importantly, Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
With them they hope to improve the level of the team, which always occupied the last places in qualifiers. In the case of Norway, with a much more mature Haaland and shining in the Premier League, they are confident that they will be able to get their place in the next Euro 2024 and, later on, dream of returning to the World Cups.
Georgia vs Norway: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 AM (March 29)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 6:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (March 29)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (March 29)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 5:00 AM (March 29)
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 12:00 AM (March 29)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM (March 29)
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Georgia vs Norway: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
France: L'Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direct
Poland: Polsat Sport Extra, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sports TV1, Sports TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Sports Club 6 Serbia, Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, VIX+, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2