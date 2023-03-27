Georgia will receive Norway for the Matchday 2 of the Euro Qualifiers. Here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Georgia will play against Norway this Tuesday, March 28 for the Matchday 2 of the Euro Qualifiers Group A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It will be a very interesting game, especially to see what level these two teams are at, because it is expected that they can do more than in past qualifiers. On the Georgia side, although they are still considered a weak team, they have two important players such as goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and, more importantly, Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

With them they hope to improve the level of the team, which always occupied the last places in qualifiers. In the case of Norway, with a much more mature Haaland and shining in the Premier League, they are confident that they will be able to get their place in the next Euro 2024 and, later on, dream of returning to the World Cups.

Georgia vs Norway: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (March 29)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (March 29)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (March 29)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (March 29)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 12:00 AM (March 29)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (March 29)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Georgia vs Norway: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

France: L'Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direct

Poland: Polsat Sport Extra, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sports TV1, Sports TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Sports Club 6 Serbia, Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, VIX+, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2

