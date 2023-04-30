Guillermo Ochoa and Salernitana gave an epic perfomance to ruin what should have been a historic day for Napoli in Serie A.

Guillermo Ochoa and Salernitana weren't going to give up that easily against Napoli in a long awaited matchup in Serie A. Just a few hours before the game, Lazio lost 2-1 with Inter and everyone thought this was the day Naples was waiting for more than three decades.

Napoli controlled their destiny and with a win they would become the new champions in Italy. Though it's only a matter of time for them to hoist the trophy, the scenario was perfect to seal the deal at home in front of thousands of fans. San Paolo, now Diego Armando Maradona's stadium, was ready to celebrate.

However, the star of Mexico's national team and his teammates had another plan as they are in a tremendous fight to avoid relegation in Serie A. Read here to check out the details of another superb performance by the famous Memo Ochoa and the surprising Salernitana of Paulo Sousa.

Napoli miss chance to secure Serie A title against Salernitana

When Mathias Oliveira scored with a spectacular header on minute 62', everything was going according to the plan for Napoli. Even the TV broadcast showed thousands of fans running to the streets ready to celebrate their first title in Italy since the 1989-1990 season.

Then, Salernitana answered. Boulaye Dia delivered a magnificent goal in minute 84' to tie the score and, when Napoli went full attack, Guillermo Ochoa made an extraordinary save after a shot from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The underdog survived and rescued a very important point at Naples.

So, after the result, Napoli have an 18-point advantage over Lazio with 18 points available in Serie A. Their championship is inevitable and it might be official next Thursday when they visit Udinese.

Meanwhile, Salernitana are in an amazing streak trying to avoid relegation. They are undefeated in their last nine matches and now sit in the 14th place of the table with 34 points. Guillermo Ochoa's squad are currently ahead of Empoli, Lecce, Spezia, Hellas Verona, Cremonese and Sampdoria. The last three in the standings lose the category.