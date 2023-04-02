It seems that Barcelona may have committed a rule violation during their game against Elche, and the incident in question involves the player Gavi, who has been the subject of several news stories.

Only a few days after the conclusion of the international break, Barcelona faced Elche at the Stadium Martinez Valero on Matchday 26 of the 2022-23 La Liga season. After this victory, they clinched first place in the Spanish top division by fifteen points over second-place Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana won 4-0 with goals from Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, and Ferran Torres. Gavi, though, started in the position most suited to his talents—central midfield—and was easily the finest player on the field.

The Spaniard finished with four completed dribbles, an assist, two generated scoring opportunities, and four important passes. As reported by Cadena COPE and Tiempo de Juego, however, Elche are not pleased with Gavi's participation and plan to sue Barca.

What do Barcelona risk after playing Gavi against Elche?

Even though Gavi had signed a new contract with Barcelona's first team, the Spanish court ruled that he was not eligible to play for the senior squad. The Spaniard went back to his original contract at Barcelona B and wore his old No. 30 shirt.

A player whose registration and license have been revoked is unable to participate in the current season, according to RFEF Article 141. Since this rule applies to the 18-year-old, he should not have played against Elche.

The Green-striped ones have the chance to challenge their 4-0 loss to Xavi Hernandez's players at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, and if the court rules in their favor, they will be granted three points. What this means is that Gavi too won't be allowed to play again until the season is over.