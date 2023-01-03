This early in the 2022-2023 Copa del Rey means there will be some uneven matchups. One example is the Intercity vs Barcelona to be played at José Rico Pérez stadium in the third round. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Barcelona have their eyes set on staying at the top of La Liga. They are the leaders there sharing that spot with Real Madrid, so it should be a tight race. But on this occasion, they have a game for the Copa del Rey that could be very useful for head coach Xavi Hernandez to give minutes to most of the players. The Cules didn’t return well from the World Cup break since they tied with Espanyol.
Intercity will be in front of the most important match of its history in the sport. The club was founded in 2017, although they already have the possibility to face a giant. They currently compete in what is the third division of Spain, which means the gap with their rivals is very considerable. It’s probably not the ideal time either given they only won one of their last nine league appearances.
Intercity vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Barcelona will clash with Intercity at José Rico Pérez stadium in the third round of the 2022-2023 Copa del Rey this Wednesday, January 4.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (January 5)
Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (January 5)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (January 5)
Indonesia: 04:00 AM (January 5)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (January 5)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 5)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 5)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 5)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 5)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Intercity vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Brazil: Star+
Costa Rica: Sky HD
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App
France: L'Equipe, Free, L'Equipe Web, Molotov
Germany: sportdigital
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Israel: Sport 3
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Norway: VG+
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: Sport Bladet Play
Switzerland: sportdigital
Tanzania: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Uganda: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
United States: ESPN+