Barcelona will take on Intercity at José Rico Pérez stadium in the third round of the 2022-2023 Copa del Rey. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

This early in the 2022-2023 Copa del Rey means there will be some uneven matchups. One example is the Intercity vs Barcelona to be played at José Rico Pérez stadium in the third round. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Barcelona have their eyes set on staying at the top of La Liga. They are the leaders there sharing that spot with Real Madrid, so it should be a tight race. But on this occasion, they have a game for the Copa del Rey that could be very useful for head coach Xavi Hernandez to give minutes to most of the players. The Cules didn’t return well from the World Cup break since they tied with Espanyol.

Intercity will be in front of the most important match of its history in the sport. The club was founded in 2017, although they already have the possibility to face a giant. They currently compete in what is the third division of Spain, which means the gap with their rivals is very considerable. It’s probably not the ideal time either given they only won one of their last nine league appearances.

Intercity vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Barcelona will clash with Intercity at José Rico Pérez stadium in the third round of the 2022-2023 Copa del Rey this Wednesday, January 4.

Intercity vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

