Ireland will receive France for Matchday 2 of the Euro Qualifiers. Here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Ireland vs France: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Euro Qualifiers in your country

France will visit Ireland this Monday, March 27 for the Matchday 2 of the Euro Qualifiers Group B. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Ireland vs France online free on Fubo]

After their excellent debut against the Netherlands, against whom they won 4-0 and were much better, France seek to continue the good run and win their second game in a row, with which they would reach 6 points and be the comfortable leaders of the group B, in which they are favorites to get the first place.

Their rivals will be Ireland who play their first game in these Euro Qualifiers since in Matchday 1 they were the team that was left free (it is a group of 5 members, so only 4 nations play each Matchday). With France and the Netherlands in their zone, they are not favorites to qualify for Euro 2024, but they will still try.

Ireland vs France: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (March 28)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (March 28)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (March 28)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (March 28)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (March 28)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (March 28)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (March 28)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (March 28)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Ireland vs France: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: SporTV, Star+, Canals Globo, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

France: TF1 Live, TF1, Molotov

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision

International: UEFA.tv, Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, RTE Player, RTE 2, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: TV8, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Fight

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN, RTS Sport, TF1 Suisse, RTS 2, SRF two

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App

