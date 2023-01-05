In his position since 2015 the German coach revealed what his future plans may be after he leaves Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is one of the best coaches in the world and if he were to ever become available, he would be in high demand. The German manager has won 12 titles coaching Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

Klopp is under contract with Liverpool until 2026 and unless he is sacked, which seems very unlikely, Klopp will be around for the foreseeable future.

Under his watch the Reds have a 248-68-91 record and have won the UEFA Champions League once and been to the finals a total of three times. Here is what Jurgen Klopp said about his future plans.

Jurgen Klopp on his future after Liverpool

“If I end the contract in Liverpool, then nothing will definitely be done for a year,” he stated to Bild. Klopp will most likely take a year off of managing but believes his next job could be as a national team manager.

"It's not completely out of the question that I'll be the national coach at some point. But it has to fit. And so far, it hasn't… I certainly will [return to Germany] to live, but I don’t know if I will be back there as a coach. The day will come when I say, ‘thanks, it was a pleasure’,” Klopp stated to RND in 2016.