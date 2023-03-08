Juventus and Freiburg will face each other on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Leg 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their first overall meeting. Juventus of Serie A and Freiburg of the Bundesliga have never clashed before neither in the UEL nor at any of the European club tournaments.
The game will be played at Allianz Stadium in Turin. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever, to determine if either of the two sides will go into the second leg with an advantage.
Juventus vs Freiburg: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:45 AM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia:11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Juventus vs Freiburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1
Belgium: VOOsport World 2
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: RMC Sport 3, RMC Sport en direct
Germany: RTL, RTL+, Servus TV
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: SONY TEN 1, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD
Ireland: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K, DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, RMC Sport 3
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 3
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: RMC Sport 3, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport 2, RTL+, 3 Plus TV, RTL, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4
United States: fuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, VIX+