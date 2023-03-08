Juventus and Freiburg will clash off on Thursday at Allianz Stadium in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Juventus vs Freiburg: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League in your country

Juventus and Freiburg will face each other on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Leg 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their first overall meeting. Juventus of Serie A and Freiburg of the Bundesliga have never clashed before neither in the UEL nor at any of the European club tournaments.

The game will be played at Allianz Stadium in Turin. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever, to determine if either of the two sides will go into the second leg with an advantage.

Juventus vs Freiburg: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:45 AM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia:11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Juventus vs Freiburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Belgium: VOOsport World 2

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: RMC Sport 3, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL, RTL+, Servus TV

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: SONY TEN 1, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Ireland: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K, DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, RMC Sport 3

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 3

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RMC Sport 3, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport 2, RTL+, 3 Plus TV, RTL, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4

United States: fuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, VIX+