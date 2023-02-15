Juventus and Nantes meet in the Europa League playoffs. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Juventus vs Nantes: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League in your country

Juventus host Nantes in the first leg of the knockout round playoffs in the 2022-2023 Europa League. The game will be played at Allianz Stadium in Turin on February 16, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.

Juventus are in ninth place at Serie A after the major 15-point deduction they suffered for financial problems. In the Champions League, Juventus were one of the biggest disappointments as third place in Group H behind Benfica and PSG. That's why Europa League might work as vindication for them.

Meanwhile, Nantes were a surprising second place in Group G of the 2022-2023 Europa League over Qarabag and Olympiacos. In Ligue 1, Nantes are currently in 13th place with a lot of margin to avoid relegation.

Juventus vs Nantes: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5 PM

Australia: 6 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Bangladesh: 2 AM (Friday)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 5 PM

Canada: 3 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Egypt: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 8 PM

Greece: 10 PM

India: 1:30 AM (Friday)

Indonesia: 4 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 3 PM

Kenya: 11 PM

Malaysia: 4 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 9 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 9 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Philippines: 4 AM (Friday)

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 4 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 10 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

UAE: 12 AM (Friday)

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM

Juventus vs Nantes: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Molotov, Canal+ Foot, W9, Free

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 3

Israel: Sport 1, Sport 4

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, DAZN, Sky Sport Uno, TV8, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1, V Sport Ultra HD

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport, W9 Suisse

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

UK: BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Paramount+, TUDN USA, VIX+, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN App, UniMás