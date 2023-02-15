Juventus host Nantes in the first leg of the knockout round playoffs in the 2022-2023 Europa League. The game will be played at Allianz Stadium in Turin on February 16, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.
Juventus are in ninth place at Serie A after the major 15-point deduction they suffered for financial problems. In the Champions League, Juventus were one of the biggest disappointments as third place in Group H behind Benfica and PSG. That's why Europa League might work as vindication for them.
Meanwhile, Nantes were a surprising second place in Group G of the 2022-2023 Europa League over Qarabag and Olympiacos. In Ligue 1, Nantes are currently in 13th place with a lot of margin to avoid relegation.
Juventus vs Nantes: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5 PM
Australia: 6 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Bangladesh: 2 AM (Friday)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 5 PM
Canada: 3 PM
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Egypt: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 8 PM
Greece: 10 PM
India: 1:30 AM (Friday)
Indonesia: 4 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 3 PM
Kenya: 11 PM
Malaysia: 4 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 9 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 9 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Philippines: 4 AM (Friday)
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 4 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 10 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
UAE: 12 AM (Friday)
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM
Juventus vs Nantes: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Molotov, Canal+ Foot, W9, Free
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 3
Israel: Sport 1, Sport 4
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, DAZN, Sky Sport Uno, TV8, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1, V Sport Ultra HD
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport, W9 Suisse
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
UK: BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Paramount+, TUDN USA, VIX+, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN App, UniMás