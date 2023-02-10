Paris Saint-Germain take on Monaco in a crucial game for their Ligue 1 title aspirations, but many fans wonder why Lionel Messi is not on the field.

Following a string of bad results in their return from the World Cup break, PSG got back on track. With key contribution from Lionel Messi, the reigning Ligue 1 champions took distance in the top spot of the standings.

After 22 rounds of play, Paris Saint-Germain are atop the table with 54 points, eight above Olympique Marseille and Lens – who were just three points behind PSG a couple of weeks ago.

However, there’s still a long way to go for the Parisians. That’s why the upcoming game against Monaco on the road is a must win. Christophe Galtier will have to overcome a key absence, though, as Messi won’t be part of the matchday squad.

Why is Messi not playing against Monaco

Lionel Messi was ruled out of PSG’s away game at Monaco due to a hamstring injury he picked up in the Marseille loss at the French Cup on Wednesday. The Argentine is undergoing treatment to rejoin team practice on Monday, the club said in a statement.

All eyes will be on Messi’s recovery since PSG return to UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday, when they host Bayern in the first leg of the round of 16 tie. Needless to say, everyone at PSG is hoping Messi makes it on time for that crucial fixture.