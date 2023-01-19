Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo appeared together in what could be the last game between them. PSG and Riyadh All-Star XI clashed in a friendly match with both stars giving us an unforgettable image.

For more than a decade, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the best players on the planet in a title race which has been admirable to watch. World Cup, UEFA Euro, Copa America, Champions League, Spanish Leagues, Ballon d'Or and many other conquests are part of their illustrous careers.

Though in the beginning of their 'sporting rivalry' many believed Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo hated each other, the truth is they've always had enormous respect and, especially in recent years, both players have been seen together and have shared very emotional quotes to one another.

Now, a friendly game between PSG and Riyadh All Star XI in Saudi Arabia might have been the last battle against each other. Continue reading to check out the long awaited image between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo took the field together one last time in the friendly match between PSG and Riyadh All Star XI in Saudi Arabia. This was the moment everyone was expecting. The salute of two legends.