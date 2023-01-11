Lionel Messi fulfilled his childhood dream by winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022. As he returned with PSG, the forward surprised everyone by not taking the medal to the Parc des Princes, contrary to what his Argentinian teammates did with their clubs after winning the tournament.

Lionel Messi keeps his FIFA World Cup medal at home in his return with PSG

To win the FIFA World Cup was Lionel Messi's biggest dream as a soccer player. He returned to PSG after a long break he took after lifting the trophy at Qatar 2022, but surprisingly he didn't show the medal he earned in the international tournament at the Parc de Princes.

Lionel Messi was the leader for the Argentinian national team during Qatar 2022. In an exciting final, the Albiceleste defeated France on penalties to win their third FIFA World Cup.

Almost a month after the epic victory, Lionel Messi returned to PSG to play his first game of the year with Les Parisiens, but it was a huge surprise that he didn't appear with his FIFA World Cup Medal on his neck.

Qatar 2022 was probably the most important moment for Lionel Messi during his career. He managed to give his country a new title and earned the the missing trophy for his show case.

Lionel Messi faced his teammate Kylian Mbappe in the final. PSG had two of its biggest players in the fight for the title, but it was the Argentinian who won and took the trophy back home.

Almost all the Argentinian players who earned the title received a tribute by their teams during their return after Qatar 2022, but Lionel Messi was not one of those.

In the game against Angers, Lionel Messi surprised everybody by not taking his FIFA World Cup medal to the Parc de Princes, contrary to what his Argentinian teammates did with his clubs.

This move is understandable as Lionel Messi belongs to PSG, a French team. He probably didn't want to hurt the team's fans by showing it, so he kept it at home for this game.