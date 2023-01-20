Liverpool and Chelsea will clash off on Saturday at Anfield in the 21st round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Liverpool will receive Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool on the Matchday 21 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 61st EPL meeting. Liverpool are the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 23 games so far; Chelsea have celebrated a victory 21 times to this day, and 16 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent league game was played on January 2, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-2 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 9:30 AM

Australia: 12:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 6:30 PM

Belgium: 1:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 AM

Canada: 7:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 1:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 PM

Egypt: 2:30 PM

France: 1:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

Greece: 2:30 PM

India: 6:00 PM

Indonesia: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 1:30 PM

Israel: 2:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 7:30 AM

Kenya: 3:30 PM

Malaysia: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Morocco: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

New Zealand: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 1:30 PM

Norway: 1:30 PM

Philippines: 8:30 PM

Poland: 1:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM

Serbia: 1:30 PM

Singapore: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 2:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Sweden: 1:30 PM

Switzerland: 1:30 PM

UAE: 4:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

United States: 7:30 AM (ET)

Liverpool vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD

Poland: Canal+ Sport, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), SiriusXM FC, Peacock