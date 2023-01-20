Liverpool will receive Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool on the Matchday 21 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 61st EPL meeting. Liverpool are the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 23 games so far; Chelsea have celebrated a victory 21 times to this day, and 16 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent league game was played on January 2, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-2 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Australia: 12:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 6:30 PM
Belgium: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Canada: 7:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 1:30 PM
Denmark: 1:30 PM
Egypt: 2:30 PM
France: 1:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
Greece: 2:30 PM
India: 6:00 PM
Indonesia: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 1:30 PM
Israel: 2:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Jamaica: 7:30 AM
Kenya: 3:30 PM
Malaysia: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Morocco: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 PM
New Zealand: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 1:30 PM
Norway: 1:30 PM
Philippines: 8:30 PM
Poland: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM
Serbia: 1:30 PM
Singapore: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 2:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Sweden: 1:30 PM
Switzerland: 1:30 PM
UAE: 4:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
United States: 7:30 AM (ET)
Liverpool vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD
Poland: Canal+ Sport, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), SiriusXM FC, Peacock