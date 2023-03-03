Liverpool will clash with Manchester United at Anfield on Matchday 26 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Check out the potential lineups for both teams.

Liverpool have being in the next Champions League as the main objective. The loss against Real Madrid was unexpected for the difference in the score, which led to a 0-0 tie vs Crystal Palace. But the Reds were able to get back on track with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton.

The present is better for Manchester United based on their last week. Everything started by eliminating Barcelona from the Europa League, although it continued in an excellent way winning the Carabao Cup final vs Newcastle. Wednesday also had them beating West Ham in the FA Cup, so they are playing very well.

Liverpool lineup

There could be some changes coming in the team compared to those who played a few days ago. The expectation is that two veterans are taking back their starting spots. Those are Andy Robertson on the defense along with Jordan Henderson in the midfield.

Liverpool probable lineup: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Núñez.

Manchester United lineup

Plenty of modifications are projected for Manchester United as well regarding their victory over West Ham. All the starters that rested should be able to go back to the lineup. Both Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw should be good to go after minor issues.

Manchester United probable lineup: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; and Wout Weghorst.