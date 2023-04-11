The Manchester City goal machine puts in a lot of work and also knows how to spend his money, here is Erling Haaland’s incredible car collection.

When you score 44 goals in 38 matches for Manchester City in only half a season, you can enjoy the perks of life a little. That is what Erling Haaland is doing, as one of the Premier League’s highest paid players, the Norwegian striker has lived up to his billing.

Haaland is known to have a strict diet and sleeping habits to ensure his world class performances. It has been well documented that the striker also does extra training to stay focused and fit.

But all work and no play… Haaland has another passion besides scoring goals, it’s driving luxurious cars. Here is the impressive car collection that is worth $735,000 total.

Erling Haaland’s car collection

Erling Haaland is the owner of 4 luxury cars which he took to training at Manchester City and during his Dortmund days. The cars consist of a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan valued at $374,000, an Audi RS 6 Avant valued in the range of $150,000, the car is a Carbon Black performance model.

Then Haaland is the owner of a Range Rover sport valued at $150,000 as well, and a Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe from his Borussia Dortmund days valued at just $111,000. Haaland is not only cool and smooth in front of goal, but he also takes command on the road.