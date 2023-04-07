Head coach Erik ten Hag and his staff are very happy with the development of one of their South American gems and want to keep him for the long run.

Life at Manchester United is changing under Erik ten Hag, the club are fourth in the Premier League but are starting to show that they will be a team to be reckoned with in the coming years. The Red Devils have a base of players that are very impressive: Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, and Zidane Iqbal.

Another player that seems to have a future at Manchester United is Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri. The 21-year-old World Cup veteran has not played much at Manchester United, but the brass is intent on keeping him.

According to Fabrizio Romano the Red Devils have been very happy with his development, and that the Manchester United brass is ready to offer Pellistri a new contract.

Facundo Pellistri’s Manchester United numbers

The body of work for Facundo Pellistri at ManU has been minimal, with only three appearances in the Premier League and 8 games across all competitions.

The agile Uruguayan winger has played on loan to Alaves in LaLiga before returning to the Red Devils this season. The Manchester United brass are in discussions of an extension on his current deal which ends in 2025 with the player’s representation.