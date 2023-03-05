Manchester United just had one of the worst episodes in history after losing 7-0 with Liverpool. That's a club record and here are the details.

Manchester United were living the best moment of their season. In a span of just two weeks, Erik ten Hag and his team won the Carabao Cup, eliminated Barcelona from the Europa League and produced a remarkable comeback against West Ham to stay alive in the FA Cup.

In the Premier League, Manchester United still had a shot at the title trying to catch Arsenal and Manchester City. Though the Red Devils were in third place, the possibility of a championship was definitely real thanks to a pending game against Brentford.

So, this Sunday's matchup between Manchester United and Liverpool was crucial in the biggest rivalry of the UK. However, it all ended in disaster for Erik ten Hag at Anfield. Read here to check out the details of the infamous record tied by Manchester United after a 7-0 loss.

Manchester United tie club record after 7-0 loss against Liverpool

Liverpool won 7-0 over Manchester United in a tremendous performance at Anfield. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nuñez and Mohamed Salah scored twice for the Reds and Roberto Firmino put the seventh goal in the scoreboard. It was an epic day for Jurgen Klopp's team following a disappointing 5-2 loss against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

With this result, Manchester United tied their worst loss as a club in the UK's First Division. In 1926, they lost 7-0 against Blackburn and in 1930 they fell with the same score facing Aston Villa. So, this incredible score differential just happened for a third time in almost a hundred years.

Furthermore, Manchester United hadn't received seven goals in a league match in 63 years. On January 2nd 1960, Newcastle won over the Red Devils with an astounding score of 7-3. Overall, also during league games, Liverpool hadn't scored six or more goals against Manchester United since 1908.