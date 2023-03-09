Manchester United and Southampton will clash off at Old Trafford in the 27th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it for in the US and Canada.

Manchester United and Southampton will meet at Old Trafford in Manchester on the Matchday 27 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English Premier League soccer match in the US and Canada.

This will be their 48th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 29 games so far; Southampton have celebrated a victory seven times to this day, and the remaining 11 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 27, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-0 win for the Red Devils away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

When will Manchester United vs Southampton be played?

The 2022-23 Premier League Matchday 27 game between Manchester United and Southampton will be played on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Manchester United vs Southampton: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Southampton

The English match to be played between Manchester United and Southampton in the 27th round of the Premier League 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on Peacock in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.