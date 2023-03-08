Wout Weghorst hasn't exactly won over Manchester United fans who were left enraged after seeing the Dutch striker touching the "This is Anfield" sign before his side's 7-0 thrashing. He has now justified his actions.

During last weekend's encounter between Manchester United and Liverpool, striker Wout Weghorst was criticized for his behavior. The Netherlands international started for his team at Anfield and was replaced by Alejandro Garnacho after 58 minutes of play.

The Red Devils' worst result in Premier League history came on the road against their bitter rivals, and their biggest loss in club history (dating back to the 1920s and 1930s) was equaled in a lackluster performance that culminated in a spectacular second-half collapse. Since then, though, the Dutchman's antics before the game became a global sensation.

Players from both sides can be seen getting ready to exit the tunnel in the latest 'Inside Anfield' video uploaded to Liverpool's YouTube account. A photo of Weghorst and his international teammate Gakpo shows them hugging before the latter glances and then touches the 'sacred' "This is Anfield" sign.

Why did Wout Weghorst tap Liverpool's "This is Anfield" sign?

Before each game, the Liverpool team has a practice of touching the Anfield sign located over the tunnel entrance. Most Reds players do this as a pre-match ritual, although it's not common practice for other teams' players to do so.

As a result, many United supporters are now furious with Weghorst for paying homage in such an unusual way. However, the Burnley loanee has tried to explain his behavior, saying he was only playing mind games and denying any sentimental ties to Liverpool.

"Normally I never react on media topics. But for this one, it's worth it because you amazing Manchester United fans are important to me. I just want to clarify the video that is doing the rounds. From the national team, I know that Virgil [van Dijk] always touches the sign and the only intention I had was to stop him touching it and wind him up before the game."

"As a child I always supported FC Twente, and as a proud player now for Manchester United my dedication to this club can never be questioned. Sunday was a terrible day for all of us, we are putting everything into making it right in the next weeks. We will bounce back together and achieve our aims this season", he took to Instagram to write.