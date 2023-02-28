Manchester United play against West Ham at the Fifth Round Proper of the 2022-2023 FA Cup. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Manchester United and West Ham meet in a game for the Fifth Round Proper of the 2022-2023 FA Cup. This game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester on March 1, 2023 at 2:45 PM (ET). The home team is close to a title early in the year. Here is all the detailed information about this FA Cup potential lineups.

Manchester United are one of the big favorites to win the FA Cup since they are one of the big three Premier League teams remaining in the tournament.

West Ham eliminated Derby County 2-0 in the previous round, that was the second successive win for them during the current FA CUP edition.

Manchester United probable lineup

Manchester United have a new attacking strategy that is giving good results, they no longer depend on a single player but the players are attacking in blocks.

Casemiro is the Man U player with the most goals in the FA Cup, so far he has scored two goals, and the other three goals were scored by Antony, Rashford and Fred.

This is the likely Manchester United's lineup for this game: David de Gea, Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Antony, Wout Weghorst, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

West Ham likely lineup

West Ham are scoring an average of 0.96 goals per game, a pretty low number and the worst thing is that they are in the 16th spot in the Premier League standings.

During their two FA Cup wins West Ham scored 3 goals by three different players, Bowen, Antonio and Benrahma. West Ham are likely to use a 3-5-2 formation.

This is the likely West Ham's lineup for this game: Alphonse Areola, Ben Johnson, Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio, Flynn Downes, Jarrod Bowen, Angelo Ogbonna, Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Tomáš Souček , Emerson Palmieri.