Mazatlan take on Cruz Azul at Estadio de Mazatlán in Mazatlán for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2023 Liga MX Clausura

Mazatlan and Cruz Azul meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio de Mazatlán in Mazatlán. The home team is winless in the current phase, they need to win at least one game. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Clausura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Mazatlan lost another game in the last five, this time against Pumas UNAM 1-2 at home, but before that loss they drew against Queretaro 1-1 on the road. So far Mazatlan has a record of 0-1-7.

Cruz Azul have three perfect weeks winning all games, three victories against Puebla 3-1, Atlas 1-0 and the most recent victory was at home against FC Juarez 1-0.

When will Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul be played?

Mazatlan and Cruz Azul play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura on Friday, March 3 at Estadio de Mazatlán in Mazatlán. The visitors know that the home team is weak, they can use this game to lengthen their current winning streak.

Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura, Mazatlan and Cruz Azul at the Estadio de Mazatlán in Mazatlán on Friday, March 3, will be broadcast in the US by Vix+.