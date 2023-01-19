PSG won 5-4 a friendly match against Riyadh All Stars in what might have been the last game between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Check out the funniest memes and reactions.

PSG and Riyadh All Stars gave a fantastic spectacle in Saudi Arabia. The friendly match was really special because it could have been the last time Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo faced each other.

The game had everything. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe all scored. Neymar missed a penalty kick and Juan Bernat saw a red card. Even there was a dangerous moment when Keylor Navas clashed with the Portuguese star.

In the end, thousands of fans went home happy after an amazing exhibition in Riyadh. Read here to find out the funniest memes and reactions of the possible last duel between legends: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI: Funniest memes and reactions

There were a lot of memorable moments during the friendly match between PSG and Riyadh All Star XI. The salute of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the nine goals scored and, definitely, Ronaldo's face inflamation following the collision with Keylor Navas. As expected, all these ingredients produced a massive wave of memes and reactions on social media.