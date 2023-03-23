Argentina had an unforgettable run in Qatar last year that ended with a thrilling final against France. In the end, Lionel Messi had the chance to lift the trophy as a champion. Now, he did the same before a friendly game in Buenos Aires.

Last December had Argentina in a World Cup final that was full of drama. The 36-year drought got to an end in a thrilling definition that included a dramatic penalty shootout. Luckily for them, Lionel Messi was able to achieve his dream of winning the most important title in the sport.

Their journey didn’t start in the best way since they had an unexpected loss against Saudi Arabia. But the response from the team couldn’t have been better. A close victory over Mexico worked as a relief, and a win vs Poland put them in the round of 16.

Australia was their next opponent, then was time for another unpredictable day against the Netherlands. Croatia in the semifinals wasn’t as challenging as it was supposed to be, so the path led the Argentinians to the last match alongside France.

Lionel Messi offers the World Cup trophy to the fans

Messi was an irreplaceable piece the whole tournament, and the final wasn’t the exception. He scored twice, with Ángel Di María getting another one, but Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick added suspense. Argentina won in the penalty shootout thanks largely to goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. This outcome provided the image of Messi lifting the World Cup trophy, something he repeated before the friendly vs Panama on Thursday.