Sporting CP visit Midtjylland in the second leg of the knockout round playoffs in the 2022-2023 Europa League. The game will be played at MCH Arena in Denmark on February 23, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.
Midtjylland are suffering in the Danish Superliga as fourth place in the standings behind Nordsjaelland, Viborg and Copenhagen. However, in the Europa League, they got a big 1-1 tie on the road in Lisbon against Sporting CP. In the group stage of the tournament, they were second place in an incredible sector which had all four teams tied with eight points: Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Lazio and Sturm Graz. Goal difference was the tiebreaker.
Meanwhile, Sporting CP are in the middle of another disappointing season. They are out of the race for the league in Portugal as fourth place in the standings way behind Benfica, Porto and Braga. In the group stage of the Champions League, they finished in third place behind Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt. That's how they ended in the Europa League playoffs.
Midtjylland vs Sporting CP: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 3:45 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Bangladesh: 11:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
India: 11:15 PM
Indonesia: 1:45 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 PM
Kenya: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Philippines: 1:45 AM (Friday)
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 7:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM
Midtjylland vs Sporting CP: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
France: RMC Sport en direct
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 9, BTSport.com
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 257
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Fox Sports Premium, Star+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, SIC, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 10, Blue Sport, RTL+
UAE: beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: BT Sport 9, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Paramount+, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDN App