Midtjylland face off with Sporting CP in the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League playoffs. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Sporting CP visit Midtjylland in the second leg of the knockout round playoffs in the 2022-2023 Europa League. The game will be played at MCH Arena in Denmark on February 23, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.

[Watch Midtjylland vs Sporting CP online free in the US on FuboTV]

Midtjylland are suffering in the Danish Superliga as fourth place in the standings behind Nordsjaelland, Viborg and Copenhagen. However, in the Europa League, they got a big 1-1 tie on the road in Lisbon against Sporting CP. In the group stage of the tournament, they were second place in an incredible sector which had all four teams tied with eight points: Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Lazio and Sturm Graz. Goal difference was the tiebreaker.

Meanwhile, Sporting CP are in the middle of another disappointing season. They are out of the race for the league in Portugal as fourth place in the standings way behind Benfica, Porto and Braga. In the group stage of the Champions League, they finished in third place behind Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt. That's how they ended in the Europa League playoffs.

Midtjylland vs Sporting CP: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 3:45 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Bangladesh: 11:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

India: 11:15 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 PM

Kenya: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Philippines: 1:45 AM (Friday)

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 7:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM

Midtjylland vs Sporting CP: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

France: RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 9, BTSport.com

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 257

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Fox Sports Premium, Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, SIC, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 10, Blue Sport, RTL+

UAE: beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: BT Sport 9, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Paramount+, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDN App