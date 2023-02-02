Monterrey face off with Toluca on Matchday 5 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Monterrey vs Toluca: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free Liga MX Clausura 2023 in the US

Monterrey clash with Toluca on Matchday 5 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US. The match will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

After a loss in the opener with Chivas, Monterrey are back on track with three consecutive wins. That's why they're currently at the top of the table with Pachuca. Rayados are one of the best rosters in Liga MX with names such as German Berterame, Rodrigo Aguirre, Hector Moreno, Luis Romo and Rogelio Funes Mori.

On the other side, Toluca are trying to keep the pace after they reached last tournament's final. They are undefeated in four matches and currently have six points. This is a very tough strecth in their calendar facing Monterrey, Cruz Azul, Santos Laguna and the reigning champions, Pachuca.

Monterrey vs Toluca: Date

Monterrey will host Toluca as part of Matchday 5 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 onSunday, February 5 at 8:10 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio BBVA in Nuevo Leon.

Monterrey vs Toluca: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:10 PM

CT: 7:10 PM

MT: 6:10 PM

PT: 5:10 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Toluca in the US

Toluca visit Monterrey on Matchday 5 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2 and FOX Deportes.