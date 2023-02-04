Monterrey will host Toluca at BBVA stadium on Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Monterrey vs Toluca: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Liga MX Clausura 2023 in your country

Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will have a favorite like Monterrey receiving Toluca at BBVA stadium. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

Monterrey are the team of the hour in the league right now. They started slow with a 1-0 home loss against Guadalajara, but they came back from that in a perfect way. Since then they have three wins in a row that made them start this matchday as the leaders.

Toluca may not appear very high in the standings so far, although that doesn’t mean they have been playing poorly. They are just three points away from the top, but they have struggled a bit to get victories having only one on their record. On the bright side they are still undefeated after four games completing their mark with three ties.

Monterrey vs Toluca: Kick-Off Time

Monterrey will battle with Toluca at BBVA stadium on Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Sunday, February 5.

Mexico: 7:10 PM

United States: 8:10 PM (ET)

Monterrey vs Toluca: TV Channel and Live Streaming

International: Fanatiz International

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Mexico

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes